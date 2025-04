All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #17: Monthly Special-Best of March — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Crown

1st Round, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Tim Brando/Donny Marshall//Nick Bahe

DePaul vs. Cincinnati — FS1, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Central Florida — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/LaPhonso Ellis/Casey Jacobsen

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler/Robbie Hummel//Kim Adams

Colorado vs. Villanova — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. USC — FS1, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/LaPhonso Ellis/Casey Jacobsen

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Wooden Award Finalists — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Semifinals, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla//Ashley ShahAhmadi

North Texas vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

NJCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

National Championship, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, WV

Shelton State vs. Northwest Florida State College — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

UConn at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

Leg 1, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, México

Club América vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 9:15 p.m.

Leg 1, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

LA Galaxy vs. Tigres UANL — FS2/TUDN, 11:15 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 1, Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy

Empoli FC vs. Bologna FC 1909 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy,Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Dunkerque vs. Paris Saint-Germain — FS2, 3 p.m.

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Schüco Arena, Bielefeld, Germany

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golfer’s Guide – Swing Sequencing: Driver — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golfer’s Guide – Swing Sequencing: Irons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story: Extraordinary Facts — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story: 2021 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story: 2022 — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story: 2023 — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Magnolia Dreams: The Story of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, midnight

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fan Duel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — FanDuel Sports Network South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB TBS Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ron Darling/Jeff Francoeur

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees — TBS/Max/Dbacks.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB Leadoff — TBS/Max, 7 p.m.

MLB Closer — TBS/Max, 10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati — Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — CleGuardians.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Sacramento — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m./MLB Network (main) 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Stan Van Gundy//Jared Greenberg

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Greg Anthony//Stephanie Ready

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at New York — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta — KUNP/KATU 2.2/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WMC, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN4/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Greensboro Swarm at Indiana Mad Ants — tubi, 12:30 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Maine Celtics — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Salt Lake City Stars — tubi/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Valley Suns at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/P.K. Subban

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+/Sportsnet 360, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montréal — Scripps Sports/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus — FanDuel Sports Network South/WTVF (Animated)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Utah Hockey Club — Sportsnet West/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

San José at Anaheim — NBC Sports California Plus/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TSN3/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Utah Hockey Club Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Vegas/San José at Anaheim/Winnipeg at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

New York Sirens at Montréal Victoires — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/MSG Network/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez– DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 a.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.