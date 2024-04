Mar 30, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

St. Thomas-Minnesota at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

The Ringer: One Shining Podcast — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Finals

Albany 2 Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. Iowa — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

UConn vs. USC — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Iowa Women’s Basketball Postgame Coverage — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now: South Carolina Women’s Baseball Postgame Coverage — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament

Semifinals, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Villanova vs. Penn State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Washington State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Providence at UConn — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Villarreal vs. Atlético de Madrid – ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Tate — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — Bally Sports Midwest/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main game)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Soth/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Miami — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Mets — Bally Sports Detroit/SNY, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Arizona — YES/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup game, joined in progress), 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — WWOR/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/WMYD, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on ESPN+

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus — Altitude/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — MSG SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — Bally Sports West/TSN3, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San José — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 30

Cagliari vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Sassuolo vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Lecce vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 7 — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.