Sibley Scoles is joining Women of Wrestling as a reporter.

Following a start in entertainment media with Access Hollywood and E! News, Sibley Scoles has become a notable figure in the sports world.

She’s the in-game host for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and is an Emmy-winning host and producer for their Raiders: Talk of the Nation show. She also hosted both Super Bowl LVIII this February and the 2023 Pro Bowl at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, voices radio and TV ads for the San Francisco Giants, and recently served as a reporter and called preliminary action on Netflix’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing card.

And now, she’s joining WOW – Women of Wrestling.

That wrestling series is co-owned and co-founded by famed Los Angeles Lakers owner and executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It launched in 2022 and features live events around the U.S., and its new broadcasts can be seen on Vice TV (which fits with larger sports content plans there) and in syndication through Paramount Global Content Distribution, with broadcasts from its first three seasons available on Pluto TV.

Scoles will serve as the broadcasts’ new backstage and field reporter beginning the weekend of January 18, joining the commentary team of McLane and Nigel Zane. She’ll also serve as a show segment producer.

Here’s more on that from a release:

Fresh off her celebrity ringside interviews during the record-breaking Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul fight, Sibley Scoles comes to WOW to interview the women warriors of the ring and provide fans the scoop behind each event’s feuds and rivalries. Joining the WOW broadcast team, Sibley brings her passion for elevating women in sports media and a wealth of hosting experience to the WOW – Women Of Wrestling weekly syndicated TV series. “It’s incredible to be part of a promotion that puts women first,” said Sibley. “WOW allows me to not only interview the WOW Superheroes, but I’m also empowered to flex my production skills as a show segment producer.”

We’ll see what Scoles brings to the WOW broadcasts. But it’s certainly notable to see her continuing to gain national sports gigs, with that Paul-Tyson work in particular perhaps bringing her work to a wider audience.