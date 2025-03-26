Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL Network host Rachel Bonnetta is making her return to sports television.

Bonnetta, who joined NFL Network in 2021 after beginning her television career at Fox Sports in 2016, revealed on social media that she will feature on Vice Sports’ new series The Grudge, which begins its 12-episode run on Wednesday night.

BACK ON TV BABY! Brand new show *The Grudge* premieres tonight on @VICESports tonight @ 10 ET/PT. All about the biggest rivalries in sports. Shaq vs Kobe is up first🤘 pic.twitter.com/d0zGHxyrsz — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) March 26, 2025

The first episode will highlight the uneasy relationship between former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. Other episode titles for this season include Brett Favre vs. Aaron Rodgers, Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings, Terrell Owens vs. Donovan McNabb, and Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau.

Throughout her career, Bonnetta has featured prominently as host of several sports studio shows. At Fox, she hosted the since-canceled Fox Bet Live evening show. At NFL Network, Bonnetta served as a contributor for a variety of shows, including NFL GameDay Morning, and as a fill-in host on Good Morning Football. She found herself part of NFL Media’s layoffs in 2023 after less than two years at the network.

Since leaving NFL Network, Bonnetta has largely stayed out of the sports media space. She has instead focused on her career as a stand-up comedian.

It’s unclear exactly what Bonnetta’s role will be on The Grudge, though based on her social media posts, it seems to be some sort of hosting position. Whatever it is, it’s great to see Bonnetta return to sports media.