If you were looking for more coverage focused on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, you’re in luck.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vice TV is set to debut a new docuseries titled Out of Bounds about sports controversies. The series will begin with a look at college football’s most famous couple, with an episode focused on Belichick and Hudson set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET on December 16.

While their courtship was first made public more than a year ago, the relationship between the 73-year-old Belichick and 24-year-old Hudson has emerged as one of sports media’s biggest stories throughout 2025. That’s largely been thanks to the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s role as North Carolina’s head coach and speculation regarding the former Bridgewater State cheerleader’s influence within the Tar Heels program.

In addition to the Out of Bounds episode, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL previously announced plans to release its own documentary dissecting Belichick’s debut season in Chapel Hill. As for the Out of Bounds episode, Vice TV says that it “delves into how the 8-time Super Bowl champion known for controlling everything — from his team to the media — now faces his greatest paradox: What happens when the master of control may no longer be in control?”

Bill Belichick has been a constant fixture in sports discourse for twenty years. The first episode of Out of Bounds steps back from the headlines to look at how the Belichick–Hudson story became a phenomenon. Tune in on Tuesday, December 16 at 9P ET on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/fQfeybKB61 — VICE TV (@VICETV) November 20, 2025

In addition to the episode focused on Belichick and Hudson, Vice TV has announced that future installments of Out of Bounds will cover the controversy surrounding former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown (Dec. 23) and a two-hour episode on sports gambling (2026). Lee Hoffman is serving as the executive producer on the series, which comes in association with Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).