Photo Credit: NBC

As 2026 approaches, Vice TV is continuing to increase its portfolio of sports content.

On Tuesday, Vice Sports announced a new eight-episode docuseries, Don’t Call It a Comeback, which it co-produced with Front Office Sports Studios and Skydance Sports in association with NFL Films. Hosted by Noah Eagle, the series will “dive into the most memorable come-from-behind victories in sports history,” with its debut episode premiering at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 6.

“We’re proud to partner with Front Office Sports Studios and Skydance Sports to give fans the opportunity to relive some of the greatest comebacks in sports history,” Vice TV president Peter Gaffney said in a statement. “This series captures the idea that the thrill of a comeback victory is really only understood if you also get to experience the agony of the other team’s incomprehensible defeat and delivers the unique voices and perspectives sports fans come to Vice TV for.”

Added Eagle: “Nothing in sports hits like a great comeback. When everything says it’s over, but something human says it’s not—those are the moments that stay with us. This series is about that edge, where legends are born, and games become memories that last.”

According to a release, the following topics will be covered during the series, which will air weekly on Tuesday nights:

The 2000 “Monday Night Miracle,” Jets over Dolphins game.

The 1993 AFC wild-card game, where the Bills prevailed over the Oilers.

The 2003 NFC wild-card game, aka “The Candlestick Comeback,” where the 49ers overcame the Giants.

The 2013 AFC wild-card game, where the Colts prevailed over the Chiefs.

The 2022 AFC wild-card game, where the Jaguars won against the Chargers.

The 2007 MLB American League Championship Series, where the Red Sox triumphed against Cleveland.

The 2001 NCAA Final Four, which saw Duke storm back to overcome Maryland and advance to the national championship.

The 2017 Rose Bowl game, where USC won against Penn State in a back-and-forth thriller.

Each episode will feature participants from the game, with some also featuring celebrity fans (the Monday Night Miracle episode includes Jets running back Curtis Martin, WWE legend Mick Foley, ESPN New York and Mad Dog Sports Radio host Jake Asman, and Jets superfan Fireman Ed). Other talents featured throughout ensuing episodes include Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, Sam Darnold, Jeff Garcia, Josh Beckett and Shane Battier among others.

For Vice TV, the series marks its latest sports offering, many of which have followed a similar docuseries format. That includes the controversy-focused Out of Bounds series, which will debut on Tuesday night with an episode focused on the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.