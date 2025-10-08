Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Chris Russo thinks Phil Simms belongs in Canton.

During the finale of Vice TV’s NFL Classics: After Further Review, which airs on Wednesday night, Russo made an extended argument for why the Giants quarterback deserves enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The episode revisits New York’s Super Bowl XXI victory over Denver, with Russo, Simms, and host Kyle Brandt breaking down one of the most dominant performances in championship game history.

Russo’s case centers on context. Simms played for a defensive-minded team under Bill Parcells, in a run-first offense that limited his opportunities to pile up gaudy statistics. Despite that, Russo argued Simms delivered when the Giants needed him most.

“You need the quarterback to win three or four games for you, if you’re going to have a great year,” Russo said. “And Phil was able to do that. I’m not trying to kiss him in the rear end here, but, you know, playing in cold weather, a defensive-oriented coach, tough conference, tough division, run the ball a lot. He had those great suburban offensive linemen with [Joe] Morris. You didn’t get a chance to shine too much, but you knew when they needed him. You knew that he was going to be able to bring it down the field and make big plays, and this game was the perfect example.”

Russo continued. “That’s why Simms should be in the Hall of Fame. He doesn’t get the credit that he deserves because he played on a defensive-oriented team, which is tricky.”

Chris Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) makes his case for Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) in the Hall of Fame on tonight’s @VICESports‘s NFL Classics finale Episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/shM7u2WWLK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2025

Simms, for his part, brushed off Russo’s praise. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been on the Senior Ballot since 2018 but told Kay Adams earlier this year that he doesn’t believe he belongs in the Hall. Simms pointed to injuries that cost him parts of several seasons and declined Pro Bowl invitations that might have padded his resume.

The numbers don’t scream Canton. Simms finished his 14-year career with 33,462 passing yards, 199 touchdowns, and a 55.4% completion percentage. He made two Pro Bowls. Those stats pale in comparison to Hall of Fame quarterbacks from his era like Dan Marino, who threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns, or Jim Kelly, who made five Pro Bowls and led Buffalo to four straight Super Bowl appearances.

But Russo’s argument hinges on what Simms accomplished when it mattered. His Super Bowl XXI performance against Denver remains one of the greatest quarterback performances in postseason history. Simms completed 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, setting Super Bowl records for completion percentage (88%) and passer rating (150.9) that still stand today. Giants coach Bill Parcells called it possibly the best game a quarterback ever played.

Simms also won a second Super Bowl ring in 1991, though he missed the playoffs after breaking his foot late in the regular season. Jeff Hostetler replaced him and led the Giants past Buffalo. Still, Simms went 11-2 that season with a 92.7 passer rating, fourth-best in the NFL that year.

The Hall of Fame case gets complicated when comparing Simms to other quarterbacks with multiple championships. Eight eligible quarterbacks have won at least two Super Bowls. Seven are in Canton. The only one not enshrined is Jim Plunkett, who also won both rings with the Raiders. Bob Griese, who has a similar profile to Simms as a game manager on a dominant team, made it to the Hall after missing most of Miami’s perfect 1972 season with a broken ankle but returning to lead the Dolphins past Washington in Super Bowl VII.

Russo isn’t the first to make the argument for Simms, who Sports Illustrated once called the most underrated quarterback in NFL history. But the case remains difficult. Simms’ Hall of Fame Monitor score on Pro Football Reference sits well below the threshold typically associated with induction. His career was productive but not prolific.

Vice’s NFL Classics series has given Russo a platform to revisit these debates while rewatching legendary games with the players who lived them. The show, produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films, has featured six episodes this fall, with Brandt guiding conversations that mix nostalgia with behind-the-scenes stories.

The finale featuring Simms and Super Bowl XXI airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV. Whether Russo’s argument moves the needle on Simms’ Hall of Fame candidacy remains to be seen.