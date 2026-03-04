Credit: Vice TV

Vice TV announced Wednesday that The Verdict is returning for a second season. The series, hosted by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, settles the greatest sports debates in a documentary-style format that presents both sides before Russo delivers his verdict.

The five-episode season aims to tackle debates that have defined generations of sports fans. Is Shohei Ohtani doing something more impressive than Babe Ruth? Who would win in their prime — Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson? Was Jack Nicklaus’ 30 years of dominance greater than Tiger Woods’ transformative peak? Who was the better two-sport athlete — Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders? And which of the three tennis legends — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic — deserves to be called the greatest of all time?

“We’re thrilled to bring back The Verdict with a broader lens on the most polarizing debates in sports,” Vice TV President Pete Gaffney said. “Mad Dog doesn’t sit on the fence — he forces the conversation forward — and this season the arguments are bigger, the stakes are higher, and the debates are fierce.”

Russo has spent 40 years in sports talk radio, building a career on exactly this kind of conversation. He’s a member of the Radio Hall of Fame who spent 19 years co-hosting Mike and the Mad Dog on WFAN before leaving for SiriusXM in 2008, where he’s been hosting Mad Dog Unleashed on his own channel ever since. Russo joined ESPN’s First Take in early 2022 as a weekly Wednesday contributor alongside Stephen A. Smith, introducing him to millions of younger viewers who had no idea who he was.

The First Take appearances became a career renaissance for Russo. He’s called it “a tremendous breakthrough” and “a little renaissance” for his career at age 65. His “What Are You Mad About?” segment became a regular feature, and suddenly Russo was more visible than he’d been since the Mike and the Mad Dog era. Bill Simmons credited Russo and Mike Francesa for essentially creating the blueprint for sports podcasting with their debate-heavy style and willingness to discuss topics outside of sports.

Instead of reacting to what happened the night before, The Verdict lets Russo dig into historical debates that have been argued in bars, on the radio, and at family dinners for decades. Season 1 premiered in January 2025 with a three-part special on Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. The series featured Rob Gronkowski, Matt Cassel, Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison, Carl Banks, Peter King, Bob Costas, Dan Shaughnessy, Mike Greenberg, and Michelle Beadle weighing in before Russo delivered his verdict on who deserved more credit for the Patriots’ dynasty.

Season 2 follows a similar format but tackles debates that span different eras and sports. The premiere episode asks whether Ohtani is doing something more impressive than Ruth and how to compare two icons from completely different eras of baseball. Rich Eisen, Jeff Fletcher (the Orange County Register), Tomoya Shimura (The Mainichi), Jack Harris (California Post), Clinton Yates (ESPN), and former MLB executive and baseball historian David Christian all contribute to the argument before Russo weighs in.

The Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson episode explores what would have happened if the two fighters met in their prime. Would Tyson’s strength have bested Ali, or would Ali’s quickness and stamina have taken Tyson apart? Chris Berman, Jimmy Roberts, boxing trainer Teddy Atlas, former heavyweight champion Gerry Cooney, independent journalist Joon Lee, and veteran sports journalist Hank Gola break down the matchup.

The Jack Nicklaus vs. Tiger Woods debate brings in Patrick McEnroe, Bob Costas, Jon Wertheim (Sports Illustrated), sports journalist and boxing historian Tim Smith, podcast host Jake Storiale, boxing promoter and former HBO exec Lou DiBella, sports columnist Ian O’Connor, statistical commentator Steve Hirdt, former MLB pitcher and YES Network analyst David Cone, and sports biographer Jane Leavy to argue whether Jack’s unrivaled consistency over three decades was greater than Tiger’s peak that transformed golf forever.

The Bo Jackson vs. Deion Sanders episode features former NFL player and media personality Boomer Esiason, NFL columnist and author Bob Glauber, Peter Rosenberg from Hot 97 and ESPN New York, sports radio veteran Tony Paige, Yankees historian Marty Appel, Joon Lee, and Adnan Virk (MLB Network), analyzing who did it better across two sports.

The season finale tackles the tennis debate with McEnroe, Berman, Cooney, Hirdt, Gola, Atlas, Roberts, Wertheim, Emmy Award-winning producer Ross Greenburg, ESPN baseball insider Tim Kurkjian, and author and sports journalist Mark Kriegel weighing in on which of the three legends — Federer, Nadal, or Djokovic — changed the game the most and deserves to be called the greatest.

“Sports fans have argued about these topics for decades — in bars, on radio, at family dinners,” Russo said. “These debates define eras. We’re breaking it down — history, numbers, context, all of it — and at the end of the hour, I’m giving you a Verdict. That’s the fun of it.”

The Verdict Season 2 premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV with “Babe Ruth vs. Shohei Ohtani.” New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET through April 21.