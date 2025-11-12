Courtesy of Versant

Versant officially branded its sports portfolio on Wednesday, giving USA Network and Golf Channel a unified identity ahead of the spinoff’s expected completion early next year.

The company will use USA Sports as the umbrella name for more than 10,000 hours of live events, studio shows, and original programming across USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC in 2026. The portfolio includes NASCAR, PGA Tour, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, USGA championships, LPGA Tour, and Atlantic 10 basketball.

USA Sports president Matt Hong said the branding “leans into USA Network’s decades-long reputation as a top national sports and entertainment network.”

USA Network has carried live sports since 1979, when it was establishing itself as one of the first mainstream cable networks. The channel has aired NBA, MLB, the Masters, NHL, U.S. Open tennis, Big East, and ACC programming over the years.

This move brings Versant closer to fully separating from NBCUniversal, a step that will redefine its sports identity starting next year. The spinoff includes USA Network, Golf Channel, MSNBC (rebranded as MS NOW), CNBC, Syfy, E!, and Oxygen, along with digital assets such as Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, and SportsEngine.

Versant has already secured its first major media rights deal as a standalone entity, renewing NBCUniversal’s joint agreement with the USGA to cover USGA championships through 2032. The company also reworked its WNBA agreement to air at least 50 games per season on USA Network, including playoff games and Finals coverage in selected years.

With women’s sports taking a prominent role — around 1,000 hours of programming — the new USA Sports brand will debut bold red and black colors across linear networks and digital platforms. USA Network and Golf Channel will also launch new logos, dropping NBC Peacock imagery to reflect their independence from NBCUniversal.

That said, NBCUniversal will sell advertising for Versant for two years after the spinoff is complete, and NBC Sports president Rick Cordella has confirmed the division will fulfill every obligation to networks in the spinoff, including Olympic Games and PGA Tour coverage.

Versant CEO Mark Lazarus has said the company will pursue “next-level” sports rights as opportunities arise, ruling out big-ticket properties like the NFL and Big Ten but keeping the door open for deals that drive distribution and diversify revenue. The company has also indicated a preference to keep streaming rights on Peacock where possible, though it’s open to partnerships with other platforms.

USA Sports consolidates what had been scattered across multiple NBC-owned networks into a single identity. As Versant prepares to operate independently, the unified brand gives the company a clearer pitch to sports leagues, advertisers, and cable providers as they navigate their own futures in a declining linear TV market.