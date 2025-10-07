Credit: Linette Messina

Versant-owned USA Network will debut its package of WNBA games next season. That is, assuming the league has a season at all amid probable labor strife. And as the network prepares to launch its new sports property, it has named a lead broadcaster.

According to a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal, veteran play-by-play voice Kate Scott will lead USA Network’s WNBA coverage next season. Scott currently calls games for the Philadelphia 76ers on NBC Sports Philadelphia and will continue in that role in addition to her new WNBA gig next year.

Scott has a fair amount of women’s basketball experience under her belt, having called college games for Pac-12 Network and Team USA during the Olympics for NBC Sports.

“I’ve been hoping to get involved in women’s basketball again,” Scott told SBJ. “Some of my favorite memories in my broadcasting career came from covering so many of the stars in the W.

“I feel so fortunate that I get to ‘study’ and watch basketball and get paid for it,” she continued. “Like all the things I do for the Sixers, I’ll be watching film, reading all the articles I can and listening to podcasts to soak up as much as I can.”

The news of Scott’s role comes shortly after The Athletic confirmed Candace Parker and Michael Grady would serve as Prime Video’s lead WNBA booth this upcoming season. USA Network has yet to reveal who Scott’s partner will be.

Last month, Scott became the first woman to call a national NFL game for Westwood One radio when she traveled to Dublin, Ireland to call the International Series game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Next season, USA Network is set to debut a package of 50 WNBA games, anchored by Wednesday night doubleheaders. The network will also air select games during the WNBA Finals, meaning Scott will be on the call for some of the biggest women’s basketball games of the year.