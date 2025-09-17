By SecretName101 – Own work, CC BY 4.0,

Versant, the future owner of USA Network after Comcast/NBCUniversal completes a spinoff of its cable assets, continues to lean into live sports.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it has reached a multiyear media rights deal with League One Volleyball (LOVB) to become the league’s primary broadcast partner, effective next year. USA Network will air a weekly primetime matchup on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, along with live primetime coverage of the league’s playoffs, including the LOVB Championship Match.

“Versant’s commitment ensures that women’s volleyball has the platform it deserves —consistent, national prime-time coverage that reflects the caliber of our athletes and the passion of our fans,” Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer for LOVB, said in a press release. “By bringing LOVB into millions of homes each week, we’re not only expanding the reach of the sport but also inspiring the next generation and strengthening the communities that have fueled volleyball’s rise across the country.”

During LOVB’s inaugural season last year, the league partnered with ESPN, DAZN, and the Women’s Sports Network FAST channel to air its games. That deal, however, had limited linear exposure, with ESPN2 airing just two regular-season matches and the championship, while ESPNU contributed another five regular-season matches. Across 10 total matches on linear networks, the league averaged 51,000 viewers. This new agreement will significantly increase the league’s linear presence and likely its audience, as USA Network is a much more highly trafficked channel than ESPNU.

LOVB will join the LPGA Tour and WNBA as two other prominent women’s sports to air on Versant-owned networks. It’s possible that in its first year airing the WNBA, USA Network could even broadcast select WNBA Finals games.

Clearly, the company is committed not only to live sports but also to women’s sports.