Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Golf Channel is embracing the Kai Trump bump.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump, who made her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika last month and finished last in the field, will provide “guest commentary” for the upcoming Golf Channel Games, the made-for-TV competition captained by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The broadcast will air live in primetime on Dec. 17 on Golf Channel and USA Network, both of which will soon be spun out of NBCUniversal into a new entity called Versant.

Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter first reported the news.

Full on-air talent for the Golf Channel Games. Kai Trump will provide “guest commentary.” Event is being played at a Trump property pic.twitter.com/e9OkUYTY6H — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) December 3, 2025

Golf Channel staples Steve Sands, Smylie Kaufman, Brad Faxon, and Johnson Wagner will comprise the on-course broadcast team. Active PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell will also contribute analysis.

Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, will host the event, which perhaps provides more reason to include Kai Trump on the broadcast. The 18-year-old granddaughter of the sitting president is a social media sensation in the golf world. She is also committed to the University of Miami, where she will begin her collegiate golf career next year.

While finishing dead last in an LPGA Tour event last month, Trump did not embarrass herself, considering the circumstances. She fired an 83 in the first round, which was four strokes worse than the next-worst score. But in the second round, Trump shot a much more respectable 75, the same score two-time major winner Lilia Vu carded the same day.

The true reason to include Trump on the broadcast, of course, is her influence. She has over 6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok and can help highlight the Golf Channel Games in a way few others could.

It’s unclear exactly what her role will be on the broadcast, but her inclusion is sure to draw more viewers, no matter what her role is.