The Memphis Showboats put their lousy start to the 2023 USFL season behind them on Sunday, defeating the Michigan Panthers for their first win of the year. However, they took an L on social media over one of their tweets that went a little too far on the showboating.

Amidst the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and MLB season, USFL teams have to pull out all the stops for getting noticed on social media. So when the Showboats, up 13-3, called a double reverse pass in the third quarter, the social media team must have thought they were able to be handed some viral gold. However, the play fell apart when the pass was a bit wide and the receiver had to dive in order to catch it for a three-yard gain, falling to the ground without being tackled.

Lesser social media teams might have just let it go. But not the Memphis Showboats’…

We've got a few trick up our sleeves ? pic.twitter.com/lspKizfmpt — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) May 7, 2023

Suffice it to say, football fans were not exactly blown away by the trickeration.

Ain’t no way y’all posted a 3 yard play ? https://t.co/VqJT1rYkhI — mike (@wshmiike) May 7, 2023

WHY DID YOU POST THIS???? LET ME RUN THE ACCOUNT THIS IS EMBARRASSING LMFAO — voLs??? (@MillerOfMemphis) May 7, 2023

Why would we post this ?? — Seth Enzor (@seth_enzor) May 7, 2023

??? they really posted this like it was a good play lol https://t.co/1xI8nLCR9K — Shadell Bell (@_Sbell11) May 7, 2023

The Showboats and their social team got the last laugh with the victory. They also eventually had some much more exciting highlights to show off, such as this strip-fumble and recovery for a touchdown that put the game way out of reach.

GETTING AFTER IT! ?? Another TD! pic.twitter.com/SLjoo4yIKg — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) May 7, 2023

To be fair, they’re called the Showboats, so we have to give them some leeway when it comes to what they think is worth showing off.

[Memphis Showboats, BroBible]