The USFL returns this weekend on Fox and NBC platforms, and in advance of the league’s return, its broadcast partners have announced their broadcast teams for the season.

Over on Fox, the previously reported top team will indeed be Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will also call games, with Brock Huard working from the sidelines. Studio coverage has not been announced.

On NBC, Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will take care of the play by play, with Jason Garrett, Cameron Jordan, and Michael Robinson all working as analysts. Zora Stephenson and Corey Robinson will be on the sidelines, with Sara Perlman hosting studio coverage.

The USFL’s first game takes place on Saturday, airing on both NBC and Fox and streaming on Peacock. NBC is handling the studio coverage for this game, while Fox handles the actual game coverage.

I’m moderately interested to see what the USFL’s viewership looks like, with more than half of the games (22 of 43) airing on broadcast networks. The USFL has to be hoping for a better trajectory than the XFL two years ago, which started off strong across Fox and ESPN’s family of networks, but declined week by week until the pandemic ended the season.