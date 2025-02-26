Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Unrivaled, the upstart 3-on-3 women’s basketball league airing across TNT Sports properties, is doing something unique with its broadcasts.

The first and fourth quarters of every game air commercial-free, an initiative that is supposed to keep fans immersed in the product, per a report by Brian Steinberg in Variety.

“It gives back to the fan, as opposed to interrupting the narrative,” TNT Sports’ chief content officer Craig Barry told Variety. Wayfair, the online outlet selling home furniture and decor sponsors the commercial-free first quarter, while AT&T sponsors the commercial-free fourth quarter.

It’s a concept that some other leagues have experimented with, but none have adopted in earnest like Unrivaled. For example, Peacock’s exclusive NFL games have featured instances where, instead of a traditional commercial break, the broadcast throws back to the studio or booth for additional analysis. Sports like golf and NASCAR have adopted heavy usage of the double-box, allowing ads to run side-by-side with live action.

The commercial-free quarters are part of larger sponsorship deals, a unique setup when compared to more established sports leagues. Per Variety, advertisers aren’t necessarily buying traditional ad spots so much as they’re purchasing packages that include more integration. This can take the form of in-game signage, or a Sephora-sponsored “glam room” for players, that advertisers can negotiated in addition to normal commercials.

EVP of ad sales at WBD Jon Diament tells Variety that sponsors are paying a “seven-figure price” for such packages. “There is social involvement. There is studio involvement. There are obviously commercials that are running in the game. There is branded content with the players. They are really integrated into the success of the league way beyond just running commercials,” Diament suggests.

No matter how you slice it, fewer commercials is a good thing for fans. But don’t expect these types of packages to replace the traditional ad load seen during sports like football, which can demand exorbitant prices for a 30-second spot. Unrivaled has drawn much more modest audiences, typically in the low six-figure range, which can make packages like these a necessity for advertisers to feel like they’re getting their money’s worth.