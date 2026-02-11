Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As Unrivaled enters the second half of its second season, the women’s basketball three-on-three league is re-adding one of the WNBA’s biggest names.

On Wednesday, Angel Reese announced that she has re-signed with Rose BC for the remainder of the 2026 campaign. The former LSU star played for Rose BC during the upstart league’s inaugural season in 2025, earning Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year award, while her team went on to win the league’s first championship.

“Good morning to my Rosebuds & my Rosebuds ONLY!” Reese posted on X on Wednesday morning.

Goodmorning to my Rosebuds & my Rosebuds ONLY! 🥹😉🌹 #BTA — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 11, 2026

While Reese’s return to Unrivaled doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise — she had recently posted on social media about how much she missed playing for Rose BC — it could still potentially provide a much-needed boost for the league. Especially when considering the viewership struggles that it has already faced in its second season, after enjoying mixed results throughout its debut campaign.

Not only was Reese one of Unrivaled’s best players (she led the league in rebounding last season), but she is also one of its most famous. Dating back to her storied college career in Baton Rouge, the 23-year-old has generated one of the biggest followings in women’s basketball thanks to her unapologetic personality and rivalry with Caitlin Clark, which has also carried over to their WNBA careers.

As for Reese’s outlook moving forward, The Athletic reports that she won’t play in Unrivaled’s upcoming 1-on-1 tournament, but will play in Rose BC’s final three regular-season games beginning on Feb. 20. While it remains to be seen whether she’ll be able to replicate her dominant form from a year ago, her presence will undoubtedly increase the league’s star power during a season in which fellow WNBA standouts Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu have sat out due to injuries.