On Tuesday, TelevisaUnivision announced during the company’s upfronts that it had acquired the Spanish-language broadcast rights to Super Bowl LVIII in the United States.

It’ll be the first time ever that the Super Bowl will air on Univision.

Here’s more from the company’s release.

TelevisaUnivision has partnered with the National Football League and CBS Sports to televise the Super Bowl in Spanish on Sunday, February 11th. This marks the company’s first-ever national broadcast of an NFL game. The company’s sports division, TUDN, brings its long-standing football expertise to the passionate US Hispanic fanbase in the United States, following over five decades of Super Bowl production in Mexico.

Several previous Super Bowls airing in English on CBS have aired in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Those include Super Bowl 50, Super Bowl LIII, and Super Bowl LV. Disney has entered the NFL’s Super Bowl rotation in the league’s newest round of media rights deals, and will air Super Bowl LXI on ABC in 2027.

The NFL hasn’t had to find a Spanish language partner for Super Bowls airing in English on Fox and NBC. Fox Deportes has aired the last four Super Bowls airing on Fox, while either Universo or Telemundo have aired NBC’s last three Super Bowls.

[Univision]