Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While the madness may have been kept to a minimum this March, the results in the NCAA Tournament has led to a tantalizing Elite 8 lineup with berths in the Final Four up for grabs.

Even though Cinderella was a no-show, there are still a ton of intriguing storylines at play in this year’s Elite 8. The SEC still has a legitimate chance to sweep the Final Four, with each regional final pitting a team from America’s best basketball conference this year against a challenger from the Big XII, Big Ten, and ACC, respectively. If that happened, the SEC would only go 2-2 in the Final Four, though.

The only top-two seed to miss out on the Elite 8 was St. John’s, which was replaced by a three-seed in Texas Tech.

Elite 8 tip times take place on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Saturday games will be aired on cable, simulcast on TBS and truTV, and Sunday games will air on network television on CBS.

Saturday March 29

6:09 p.m. ET – West Regional Final, TBS/truTV

#1 Florida vs #3 Texas Tech

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

8:49 p.m. ET – East Regional Final, TBS/truTV

#1 Duke vs #2 Alabama

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Sunday March 30

2:20 p.m. ET – Midwest Regional Final, CBS

#1 Houston vs #2 Tennessee

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

5:05 p.m. ET – South Regional Final, CBS

#1 Auburn vs #2 Michigan State

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson