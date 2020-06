All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Week 3

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

2009 College World Series

Game 7: North Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi (06/16/2009) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2019 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2005 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Lincoln Super Regional: Nebraska vs. Miami (FL) (06/11/2005) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2013 West Coast Conference Championship

San Francisco vs. San Diego (05/25/2013) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (03/06/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Florida State (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Duke at North Carolina (02/08/2020) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Women’s

Texas A&M at Purdue (12/04/2011) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

College Football

2019 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse College (09/01/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

BYU Sports Nation: Football All-Decade Team — BYUtv, noon

Orangeburg: A Town, A Team, An American Tragedy — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

2019 Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinal: Wisconsin vs. Purdue (11/03/2019) — Big Ten Network, 8:30 a.m.

College Softball

2014 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Alabama vs. Florida (06/03/2014) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Norwich City vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

The Tipoff Tournament

Day 4 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, 12:20 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

2018 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/15/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2003 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/20/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 4 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Granada vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Leganés — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Volkov cs. Struve — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics (05/01/1991) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (04/15/2017) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

School of Rickey — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Letters From Jackie — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: A Conversation — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2006 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs (05/22/2006) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

2011 Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (05/17/2011) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

2006 Western Conference Finals

Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks (06/01/206) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2011 NBA Finals

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/02/2011) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2011 Dallas Mavericks Championship Video — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Dirk Nowitzki — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL 360: Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Breaking Ground: A Story of HBCU Football and the NFL — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Jim Brown: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Timeline: ’91 Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Walter Payton: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

1984 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (05/19/1984) — NHL Network, 10 a.m. & 11 p.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/19/2013) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: A Conversation — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Willie — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Somos Bundesliga — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Dick Stockton & Mark Schlereth — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Profile: 60 — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.