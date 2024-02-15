Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have had much success lately, and Travis Kelce has been instrumental in much of it. Kelce’s latest expedition suggests that he’s also looking outside of the football world.

News emerged on Wednesday that Kelce will have a producer credit in an upcoming film. People Magazine reported that Kelce will be credited for a film set to debut at the 2024 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

“Travis Kelce’s next big move won’t be on the football field. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is breaking into filmmaking. The 34-year-old Super Bowl champion is an executive producer on My Dead Friend Zoe, a film debuting at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, on March 9,” People wrote.

The film, according to the publication, will be the first to be “financed through renewable energy tax credits.” It revolves around, according to People, “Engaged in a mysterious relationship with wise-cracking (and dead) best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran reluctantly reunites with her estranged Vietnam vet grandfather at the family’s ancestral lake house.”

Kelce isn’t the first player to dabble in the filmmaking or production world. Peyton Manning, of course, helped spur Omaha Productions into becoming a prominent brand in the industry. Also, CBS Sports’ J.J. Watt revealed he has irons in the fire for a television show.

There’s not elling where Kelce’s involvement in this film may take him. But it is nonetheless interesting and inviting.

