Credit: Universal Pictures

He might be best known for his comedic roles, but Marlon Wayans looks downright sinister in the trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced horror movie Him, which dropped on Friday.

The feature, directed by Justin Tipping, is set to arrive in theaters on September 19 and also stars Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Akeem Hayes, and Tierra Whack.

Here’s the plot description from Universal Pictures:

Him stars former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

This is Tipping’s second feature film following 2016’s Kicks. He has directed episodes of numerous television shows, including Dear White People, The Chi, and Joe vs. Carole.

The films was previously titled GOAT before eventually being renamed Him.