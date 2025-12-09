Credit: © Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images, © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll be talking about Game 7 of the 2025 World Series for decades to come.

The monumental clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays delivered unbelievable drama and monster ratings.

If you want to relive all the incredible action and nerd out on all the details, you’ll want to watch Thursday’s MLB Network Special – 2025 World Series Game 7 at 7 p.m. ET. Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas and five-time Emmy winner Tom Verducci promise to take a deep dive into the historic event. They’ll revisit the defining plays and pivotal decisions.

We recently caught up with Verducci to discuss the MLB Network special and the hot stove season.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: How would you convince someone to check out this show?

Tom Verducci: “I would say if you liked a movie and someone came out with a director’s cut, you would make sure you saw that. That’s what this is. We know what the score was. We know what the big points of the game were. But you’re going to see the game in a whole different way, different angles, stories, things that you didn’t see. The game was just so good and so rich that the details are worth a deep dive.”

How did you and Bob Costas become involved in this?

“Let’s go back to 2011. We started a series, MLB’s Greatest Games, the greatest games in essentially the television era of baseball. We gave it similar treatment, where we look back at, say, Game 7 of the ’91 World Series or Game 6 of the ’75 World Series, and just took a really deep look at what went on. Doing those games, we have the benefit of perspective. In this case, it was about expediency. I came back to the studio after the World Series, and a couple of days later, people were still talking about Game 7. I said, ‘We need to make sure that we do examinations, sort of a Game 7 explained for our viewers.’ That’s what we did.”

The Blue Jays came 🤏 close to winning Game 7 when Isiah Kiner-Falefa was thrown out in a bang-bang force play at home plate in the bottom of the 9th inning.



📺 MLB Network Special: 2025 World Series Game 7

🕰️ Premieres Thursday, 12/11 at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/9L5jLKwiY1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 7, 2025

What did you find fascinating when you looked back at Game 7?

“I’ll go back to the base running play by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. People were pointing out what he ‘did wrong.’ We had the benefit of going back and seeing all these different camera angles. So, seeing his lead off third base, seeing the instructions of the third base coach, Carlos Febles, I think a viewer or a fan is going to look at that play a lot differently than they did in real time when it happened.”

Where does this one rank in the history of World Series games?

“It’s a tough question. Up until this one, I would say No. 1 for me was the 2016 Game 7. With the amount of history both teams brought to that World Series, they were searching for a long-lost championship. Then, of course, the game’s tied in the ninth inning and there’s a 17-minute rain delay. The most dramatic pregnant pause in baseball history. This was right up there for me because I don’t remember a game that had so many twists and turns. It was a great game because it was a close game. It could have gone either way so many different times. It’s like you’re watching a movie with so many plot twists that it’s hard to keep up. So, to answer your question, I’m going to let this sit a little bit.”

What stood out to you about Andy Pages’ game-saving catch?

“Watching the game live, he seemed to come out of nowhere and make this incredible catch. When you see where he began, it’s even more incredible. He ran 121 feet, never even looking for Kiké Hernández, a left fielder. He just zeroed in on the ball. To me, it’s the greatest catch in World Series history. I know people are going to say, ‘Come on, Willie Mays, 1954.’ I get that. It was incredible. It was amazing. But it was also game one in the World Series. If you don’t catch the ball, the Blue Jays are world champions, and Ernie Clement is the MVP of the World Series. It changed history.”

What is it like working with Bob Costas?

“He’s a consummate pro. He’s so good at what he does, and he’s so well prepared. And of course, his understanding and knowledge of baseball history and context is unmatched. So, he’s great at connecting the dots and putting everything in perspective. He loves baseball, and I think it shows in his knowledge of the game.”

What’s the big story for this year’s winter meetings?

“I think for free agency, it’s about Kyle Tucker. He’s not quite Juan Soto, but he’s the biggest fish out there. The number probably needs to be over $400 million, so that bears watching.

“The trade market has been pretty hot, and the biggest name on the trade market would be Tarik Skubal. I don’t think Detroit wants to trade him, but he’s a free agent after next year, and there will be teams who start putting packages together to see if they can pry him away. He’s the best pitcher in baseball.”

Is there a move you particularly like?

“I really like the Blue Jays’ signing Dylan Cease. They’re not content just with winning the pennant last year. They’ve got that $500 million investment in Vlad Guerrero, and they’re going to consolidate that investment. I don’t think they’re done yet. They’re going to get in on Kyle Tucker. They’re going to see if they can bring Bo Bichette back to that lineup. But I think (Cease’s) stuff is much better than what the results have shown. He may be just scratching his ceiling.”

Any early thoughts on a World Series prediction?

“It’s funny how the Dodgers have become the chalk. We went 24 years without a repeat champion. I have to say they’re the team to beat. They have great resources, a great coaching staff, and a great minor league system. I think that’s where you start. I think the American League is much more open. I’m looking now at the American League East, where you’ve got Toronto, Boston, and New York, and maybe on the fringe, Baltimore. They’re building teams that can win 90-plus games. And that’s really good for Major League Baseball, to have those teams on the East Coast, not just playing well, but competing for a division title.”

Where do you keep your five Emmys?

“I do have an office at home, so that’s where I have them. You have to be in my office; otherwise, you won’t find them. But yes, I’m very fortunate, for sure. I have a bookcase in my office, and it’s on the top of the bookcase.”