The NBA’s Orlando Magic made the decision to lay off 31 full-time staffers Friday, around one-tenth of their workforce of 300 employees. One of the impacted employees is long-time writer John Denton, who had spent the last 10 years working for the team after a previous decade-plus stint at Florida Today (he also regularly contributed to ESPN.com during his time with Florida Today). Here are the tweets he sent Saturday about his departure:

I want to thank the fans who read my Magic stories over the last 23 years — 13 with Florida Today & 10 while working for the Magic. It’s been a great run, filled with so many tremendous memories, but I am far from done. Hopefully the future will allow me to continue writing. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 18, 2020

Denton’s tweets about his departure served as an entry point for Stan Van Gundy, the former Magic coach (and former Miami Heat coach, and former Detroit Pistons coach and president of basketball operations) who’s now a NBA analyst for Turner Sports, to comment on the Magic layoffs and how unnecessary they feel given the wealth of chairman Dan DeVos (son of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos) and his family. Here’s what Van Gundy had to say:

These layoffs just couldn’t be avoided. The DeVos family that owns the Magic only has a net worth of about $5 BILLION. They just couldn’t afford to continue to pay all of their employees. https://t.co/kgHYJMgJq8 — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) July 18, 2020

It’s certainly interesting to see a prominent analyst like Van Gundy weigh in on this, and especially so given his time with the Magic (he was the head coach there from 2007-12). But Denton’s departure is definitely notable. Here are a few of the many media figures who weighed in on his exit:

There are plenty of further tweets out there about Denton and what his coverage meant to many. And he’s just one of many Magic employees laid off here. These are certainly notable cuts, and it’s interesting to see Van Gundy weighing in on them. But he’s definitely not alone in criticizing how the Magic’s owners are handling this.

