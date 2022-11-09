The Golden State Warriors and NBC Sports Bay Area are leaning into their history next week.

Per a release, the Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin will call the team’s game on Monday, November 14th against the San Antonio Spurs on NBC Sports Bay Area.

They’ll be joined on the broadcast by teammate Tom Tolbert, who will work as the sideline reporter. The Warriors will also wear their Classic jerseys, worn by the Run TMC teams, during the game.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s live pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m., with the “Run TMC Takeover” beginning at 7 p.m. In addition to the game, the trio will be featured on the “Dubs Talk” podcast, which will debut at 5:30 p.m. and will encore after “Dubs Talk Live.” Authenticated subscribers can stream the live coverage on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsBayArea.com.

This seems like it’ll be fun. However, there will be some fans inevitably annoyed at the lack of a traditional broadcast.

[Golden State Warriors, image via Golden State Warriors/NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images]