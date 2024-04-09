Credit: Emmy Awards

On Tuesday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The event, which takes place Tuesday, May 21, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, will also feature the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to CBS broadcaster James Brown.

Nominations were announced in 46 categories with NFL Network’s NFL 360 leading all programs with 11 nominations. It was closely followed by CBS and Nickelodeon’s presentation of Super Bowl LVII (10 nominations), ESPN’s E60 (9), and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

Some notable nomination categories include:

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

· College GameDay (ESPN)

· Big Noon Kickoff (Fox, FS1)

· FOX NFL Sunday (Fox)

· Inside the NBA (TNT)

· The NFL Today (CBS)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

· MLB Tonight (MLB Network)

· NBA Countdown (ESPN)

· NFL Live (ESPN)

· Pardon The Interruption (ESPN)

· SportsCenter (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

· Malika Andrews (ESPN)

· Kevin Burkhardt (Fox)

· Rece Davis (ESPN)

· Ernie Johnson (WBD)

· Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

· Mike Breen (ABC)

· Joe Buck (ESPN/ABC)

· Ian Eagle (CBS/WBD)

· Kevin Harlan (CBS/WBD)

· Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

· Charles Barkley (TNT)

· Nate Burleson (CBS)

· Ryan Clark (ESPN)

· Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN)

· Mina Kimes (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

· Troy Aikman (ESPN/ABC)

· Cris Collinsworth (NBC/Peacock)

· Greg Olsen (Fox)

· Bill Raftery (CBS/WBD)

· John Smoltz (Fox)

· Tom Verducci (Fox/MLB Network)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

· Erin Andrews (Fox)

· Kaylee Hartung (Prime Video/NBC/Peacock)

· Tom Rinaldi (Fox)

· Holly Rowe (ESPN/ABC)

· Tracy Wolfson (CBS/TNT)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR

· Mookie Betts (Bleacher Report/TCB/Fox)

· Noah Eagle (NBC/Peacock)

· Carli Lloyd (Fox)

· Taylor Rooks (TNT/NBA TV/Bleacher Report/Amazon)

· Jay Wright (CBS/WBD)

A full list of nominees can be viewed here.

“This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to welcoming these exceptional professionals to the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.”

“The Sports Emmy Awards are proud to recognize the outstanding work of this year’s nominees and to honor James Brown for his long and prolific career,” added Stephen Head, Head of Sports.

Hopefully, ESPN will play by the rules this year in case College GameDay wins its categories…

[The Emmys]