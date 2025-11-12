Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

The United Football League is in talks to license its branding for a video game, according to Insider Gaming.

Mike Straw reports the UFL has held preliminary discussions with at least two companies about licensing the league’s logos, uniforms, and branding for video game purposes. The companies weren’t identified to protect sources who weren’t authorized to discuss the negotiations. Those conversations have been ongoing for months as the league looks to expand its reach.

The news comes as the UFL announced it had parted ways with Daryl Johnston, who had served as Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the past two years. Johnston has been a fixture in spring football since his days as General Manager of the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF, then Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL’s 2020 season, and later as a key figure in the USFL before the merger.

The league also let go of all eight team general managers and eliminated its teams in Michigan, Memphis and San Antonio. Meanwhile, the UFL has added teams in Columbus, Louisville and Orlando, placing a new emphasis on attendance as it enters its third season.

It’s unclear whether player likenesses would be included in any potential video game deal, according to Straw’s reporting. If talks progress, players would likely need separate agreements. That said, Straw’s sources described the discussions as positive but noted they’re not close to completion. Any announcement, if one happens at all, remains “some time away.”

The UFL declined to comment when reached by Straw. A league spokesperson said, “Our policy is that we don’t talk about any of our business conversations or negotiations.”