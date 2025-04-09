Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

After a lackluster opening week, UFL viewership is still struggling to gain its footing in Year 2.

Against significant college basketball competition on both the men’s and women’s side, the UFL averaged 640,000 viewers between its primetime broadcast windows Friday and Saturday on Fox and ABC respectively. Week 2 of viewership was up slightly versus Week 1’s broadcast network average (637,000 viewers), though still well off the UFL’s year-long average of 816,000 viewers across all networks last regular season.

Friday’s game between the Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, a matchup that competed directly with the women’s Final Four on ABC, averaged 659,000 viewers. Saturday’s game between the Memphis Showboats and D.C. Defenders averaged 621,000 viewers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, a game that went directly against the men’s Final Four on CBS.

Not a single matchup has eclipsed the 700,000-viewer mark so far this season, and it won’t be getting any easier next week. The UFL’s Week 3 television windows go directly against coverage of the Masters on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Through eight games this season, the UFL is averaging 580,875 viewers, per Anthony Crupi of Sportico. That’s down 39% versus the league’s first two weeks last season, which averaged 946,250 viewers. The drop off is emblematic of larger struggles that professional spring football leagues have seen throughout history.

The UFL’s struggles have not been limited to audience retention this season, however. Throughout the month of March, the UFL experienced some labor strife from portions of its player base. Players were upset with what they saw as an insignificant pay raise versus the league’s opening season, with some players opting out of league activities early in training camp.

Barring a substantial turnaround, questions about the future viability of the UFL will be a common theme throughout this season.