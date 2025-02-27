Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Spring football season is right around the corner, but the UFL might have a crisis on its hands.

According to a report by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, all 24 UFL quarterbacks are holding out of their training camp in Arlington, Texas this week after receiving a “negligible” increase to their base salaries. Last year, UFL players earned a base salary of $55,000.

In a message sent to UFL President Russ Brandon and Executive Vice President Darryl Johnston, the UFL quarterbacks wrote the following:

“The proposal our Players Association received on Thursday was unacceptable and insulting. We – all of the quarterbacks in the UFL – have collectively decided not to attend the UFL quarterback training camp this weekend in Arlington, Texas, in proposal [sic] of that proposal and the message that is sent to us as players.”

Fox Corporation owns the UFL and airs its games across Fox, ABC, ESPN, and FS1. The league’s first game is scheduled for just one month from now, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

In addition to what the players perceive as inadequate salaries, they also fight for year-round health coverage.

It goes without saying that no quarterbacks equals no league. If no resolution is found, losing the UFL would be a substantial hit to Fox, ABC, and ESPN’s spring sports schedules. While the league’s viewership doesn’t hold a candle to its NFL counterparts, it averaged over 800,000 viewers per game in its first season last year. That’s not bad compared to other, more established pro sports leagues.

In a statement provided by a league spokesperson, the UFL said the following:

“The United Football League continues to negotiate in good faith with the players union to finalize a collective bargaining agreement, which will benefit both the players and the league.”