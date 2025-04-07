Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With America in the midst of a dramatic stock market crash thanks to President Donald Trump’s extreme tariff policies, at least ESPN’s Mark Jones is trying to provide some levity with his 401(k) and everyone else’s currently evaporating.

The Houston Roughnecks were facing off with the Arlington Roughriders during a UFL game on Sunday which was televised on ESPN. During the second quarter, Jones brought in ESPN betting analyst Erin Dolan for a new innovation for UFL telecasts this year with live in-game betting analysis.

With the score 3-0 just before halftime, Jones and Dolan were talking about the live total plummeting to 23.5 because the only people watching UFL on a Sunday in April are football addicts and sports bettors.

That’s when Mark Jones quipped that the sinking live total looked “just like my 401(k) right now.

Mark Jones: “How low is that under now?” Erin Dolan: “I mean, it’s at 23 and a half… It’s continuing to drop…” Jones: “Just like my 401(k) right now…” pic.twitter.com/ayOtdRR2di — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 6, 2025

The stock market crash that we saw over Thursday and Friday is one of the worst in the history of the market and is now being mentioned alongside the COVID crash of 2020, the 2008 financial crisis, and other calamitous events. The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped over 1,500 points on back-to-back days for the first time in its history and the S&P 500 lost 10% of its marketshare in just two days.

As of Monday morning, futures were in the red once again with fears of the stock market crash deepening thanks to the uncertainty created by Donald Trump’s tariffs. With the president occupied by golf over the weekend, he offered no assurances to the market that his policies will be changing any time soon, increasing the anxiety and worries that the economy is taking a nosedive straight towards a recession or worse.

If you find yourself like Mark Jones with a 401(k) that was much lighter than it was a few years ago, you unfortunately don’t have many options to climb out of the sudden black hole that has been created in your account. However, we do advise that you do not try to win it all back by betting on UFL over/under totals.