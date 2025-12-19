Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Social media has become a minefield for misinformation, and X is no exception. Parody accounts routinely post fake news that looks legitimate enough to fool casual scrollers, and even when they’re labeled as parody, plenty of people still fall for it.

UFL Daily is one of those accounts that’s managed to catch people off guard before, despite the disclaimer in its bio.

On Thursday, the account posted what appeared to be breaking news about a significant coaching hire in the spring football league.

BREAKING: League sources tell UFL Daily that Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Daryl Johnston has accepted the Dallas Renegades Head Coach position. With Bob Stoops’ departure, Mike Repole brings back the former #UFL President as a local name who can help improve attendance. pic.twitter.com/JJyPFzI9lf — UFL Daily (@UFLdaily) December 18, 2025

There was just one problem. Johnston himself saw the tweet and decided to set the record straight.

“Daryl Johnston here to tell you this is not factual,” Johnston replied. “Not sure who your sources are and where they get their information. Merry Christmas, Spring Football fans!”

Daryl Johnston here to tell you this is not factual. Not sure who your sources are and where the get their information. Merry Christmas Spring Football fans! https://t.co/1Pw0FecGp8 — Daryl Johnston (@DarylJohnston) December 18, 2025

The tweet was particularly eyebrow-raising considering Johnston’s recent history with the UFL. The former Dallas Cowboys fullback served as the league’s VP of Football Operations before the UFL opted not to renew his contract in November. Johnston had originally joined the USFL as Executive Vice President of Football Operations in 2021 and remained with the league following its merger with the XFL to form the UFL.

So while a return to the league might have made for an interesting storyline, Johnston made it crystal clear he has no intention of coaching the Dallas Renegades or any other UFL team. He’s staying right where he is in the Fox broadcast booth, where he and Kevin Kugler ranked sixth in Awful Announcing’s 2025 NFL announcer rankings.

As for the UFL, the league continues its offseason preparations ahead of its 2026 campaign, with billionaire investor Mike Repole pushing for expansion and increased attendance. But those plans won’t include Johnston pacing the sidelines in Dallas, no matter what parody accounts on X might claim.