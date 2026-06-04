Credit: The Joe Rogan Experience

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has a lot of thoughts on UFC Freedom 250, the upcoming card set to take place live on the White House’s South Lawn for President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Last week, Rogan expressed doubts about the event, suggesting the heat, humidity, and bugs would hamper fighters.

“The White House thing is odd. I don’t like it,” he said on his podcast. “I don’t like the idea of fighting outside at all.”

“I just don’t think that you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment.”

But this week, during an MMA-focused episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host offered a different perspective.

While Rogan reiterated his wish for the event to be hosted inside, he mocked its critics, stating that there “is no more American thing than having a UFC fight on the White House lawn.”

“It’s so funny watching people lose their mind[s] over it, you know, in all sorts of different ways,” he said.

“Lose their mind over it because they hate the political situation in this country. Lose their mind over it because they feel like it’s a waste of money. ‘Why they spending so much money? This country’s in debt. We’ve got problems. Why are we having a fight?’ And then other people are like, ‘F*ck yeah.’

“I mean, there’s no more American thing than having a UFC fight on the White House lawn. It’s so America. It’s so Trump. It’s so crazy. You know what I mean? A UFC fight on the White House lawn is bananas.”

Some might have seen Rogan’s comments as evidence that he was losing his mind over the event, but he appears to be back on the side of the UFC for what is sure to be a memorable night in Washington, D.C. Rogan is, of course, expected to be on-site as a commentator.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, Trump’s birthday. It is due to be part of the country’s America 250 festivities, celebrating the quarter-millennium anniversary of the United States.

Headlined by a lightweight fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Paramount+.