Photo Credit: ESPN

Fans watching the UFC Vegas 94 prelims might have thought they were getting a notification from their jobs during the opening moments of Luana Carolina’s win over Lucie Pudilova.

But it was just a glitch bringing the worlds of UFC and Slack together.

As Carolina and Pudilova were getting into their fight, a sound came over the broadcast. The announcers were unsure about what they heard.

“What was that?” analyst Daniel Cormier asked.

“I don’t know what that was,” Brendan Fitzgerald said in response.

Analyst Laura Sanko was also confused. “I don’t know either,” she said. “I’m not sure if the audience heard that.”

“I thought it was you,” Fitzgerald added.

A laughing Cormier then said, “I thought Fitzy did that with his mouth.”

Fitzgerald then confirmed, “I wouldn’t mess around like that.”

The Slack notification sound came through on the broadcast 😅 #UFCVegas94 pic.twitter.com/Fvegwcpq2a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2024

But while they might have been confused about why they were hearing, Slack users knew what they were hearing beyond any shadow of a doubt.

The noise was the “Knock Brush” click, which is one of Slack’s standard notification alerts.

How it made its way into a UFC fight is another issue.

[ESPN MMA on X, Photo Credit: ESPN]