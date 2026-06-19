Credit: Straight Shooter

Stephen A. Smith praised Donald Trump for hosting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, but he torched the president for not kicking Josh Hokit out of the event.

Despite controversy leading up to UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, with critics believing it was an example of sports propaganda, the seven-fight card has been widely viewed as a success. But one moment cast a dark cloud over some of that positive feedback, after fighter Josh Hokit grabbed the microphone during his post-match interview with Joe Rogan to promote a transphobic conspiracy theory by saying, “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

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“It was a spectacular event. It was ruined by the one a**hole who was fighting in the octagon who said Michelle Obama was a man,” Smith ranted on the latest episode of Straight Shooter on SiriusXM.

“That was an incredibly disparaging remark about one of the greatest first ladies, if not the greatest lady we have seen,” Smith continued. “It was a disgusting thing to say; it was inexcusable. When he said it, Trump smiled. It was denounced, thank God, by Dana White.”

After the event, White quickly condemned Hokit’s act of bigotry in a text to TIME’s Sean Gregory, saying he’s against anyone saying “nasty and false things about people’s families.” But Trump and the White House have remained silent on the offensive remark.

“This should have immediately been denounced by the president,” Smith said. “But he doesn’t do that enough. And that’s the problem. He comes across as an individual that emboldens. I’m not accusing him of doing what Josh Hokit did. I’m saying, you denounce that immediately. They should have escorted his ass out of there and the president should have said there’s not excuse for that. And the president should have followed up with his own statement as opposed to leaving it to Dana White.”

While the sitting president denouncing the far-right conspiracy spewed by Hokit seems like an obvious response, that’s not Trump’s way. He refused to apologize for sharing a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes earlier this year, and he similarly hasn’t addressed the transphobic remark that was amplified at the White House during UFC 250.