Credit: Paramount+, Nightcap

Unsurprisingly, the UFC event at the White House caused a totally unnecessary and disgusting firestorm thanks to controversial comments from fighter Josh Hokit about former first lady Michelle Obama.

In spite of cries from conservatives to keep politics out of sport, there was Dana White and Donald Trump walking side by side out of the Oval Office to a specially made arena on the White House lawn to host a UFC fight card on Paramount+ that was part sporting event and part political rally.

But while it was touted as a pure celebration of Americana, that train was derailed when Hokit spoke to Joe Rogan after his victory over Derrick Lewis and used the platform to claim that Michelle Obama was a man.

On his Nightcap show with Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, Shannon Sharpe blasted Hokit and the conservative political establishment that spent years telling Black athletes to shut up and dribble while turning a blind eye to a UFC fighter perpetuating a damaging racist stereotype.

Shannon Sharpe GOES OFF on UFC fighter Josh Hokit after he called Michelle Obama a man during his post-fight interview, saying he’s SICK of the same conspiracy theories being used to bring down successful Black women 😳👀 Unc argued that Michelle and Barack Obama should sue for… pic.twitter.com/shzwwyjYnz — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 15, 2026

“I want to make sure there’s a certain network that says don’t bring politics into sports,” Sharpe said. “She happened to be low-hanging fruit. They know that woman, she’s not that. But it’s good. Just like they know that man was born in America. And the man that pushed that, they hate lies and they hate conspiracy theories, but they pushed one for over a decade. But that was cool. That was cool.”

Sharpe then said that both Obamas should have sued for defamation and had their Justice Department work in their personal interests, suggesting that they could have ripped a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook.

“President Obama, when he got into office, he should have filed a defamation for $100 billion and then have his Justice Department to pay it off. You all know what I’m talking about. If I was Michelle Obama that’s what I would have done too. You all say I wasn’t born here, you all say my birth certificate bogus, ok here we go right here, boom. You all say I’m a man? Ok, here it is, right here, boom. Now it’s going to cost you $100 billion. All right, Justice Department, pay it off.”

But on a deeper level, Shannon Sharpe spoke out about Josh Hokit’s comments about Michelle Obama perpetuating an ugly racial stereotype that has been present for years.

“You’re not that funny. You’re not that entertaining. And nobody thought that you were funny. It’s easy. And all you did was perpetuate a racial stereotype that you’ve been saying for years. They said the same thing about Venus and Serena. Every time a Black woman becomes something, you, others, some people from that side try to take a shot at them. When is it going to be enough?” Sharpe asked.

Predictably, Josh Hokit was defended on the network that Sharpe talked about after his comments. But the next time an athlete tries to speak out against Donald Trump or tries to defend or lift up Black athletes, you can bet it will come with a very different reaction.