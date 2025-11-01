Credit: Bertcast Podcast

There’s no love lost between former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey and podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Rousey appeared on the Bertcast Podcast when comedian Bert Kreischer asked her what it would take to get back into the octagon.

“I will beat the s*** out of you in your backyard for this house,” Rousey said. “Let’s go. … Right now. Now or never.”

Kreischer replied that he wanted to reach out to Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator, for tips on how to fight her. Rousey didn’t mince words when Rogan was mentioned.

“He wouldn’t know,” Rousey said. “He’s not an expert, he’s a fan with an audience.”

Kreischer attempted to defend his friend by noting that Rogan has competitive Taekwondo experience and is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. That didn’t seem to impress Rousey much.

“He never fought,” she replied. “That’s not fighting.”

Rogan has never fought in a sanctioned mixed-martial arts match. However, he has developed a reputation as a solid grappler thanks to viral clips of him grappling with former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre. He was scheduled to fight actor Wesley Snipes in 2005, but the fight didn’t happen.

It’s presumed that Rousey’s disdain for Rogan stems from the fallout after her fighting career ended. She has said that the UFC commentator didn’t respect her in-ring accomplishments, especially towards the end of her career.

“It was really disappointing to see how happily everybody turned on me and how people like Joe Rogan, who were crying in the ring about the honor of being able to call my fights, people I considered friends in the media, so quickly turned on me,” Rousey told Chris Cuomo.