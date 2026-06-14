Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Listen, you can find metaphors anywhere if you look hard enough. You might not have to look too hard for one when it comes to the UFC Freedom 250 event, scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday night.

UFC CEO Dana White has been clear this week, heading into the outdoor event, that it will take place as planned, rain or shine. It sounds like that idea will be put to the test as the Washington, D.C., region faces an alarming forecast for Sunday evening.

After peaking at 96 degrees, a near-record for the region, temperatures around the White House are expected to remain in the 80s during the MMA event. That heat is reportedly driving out massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that could descend on the South Lawn and cause issues for the fighters.

UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat… pic.twitter.com/3tZWmyRCHx — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, showers and storms, some of which could be severe, have been forecast between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. These storms have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail that may cause damage. An isolated tornado also hasn’t been ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed D.C. in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms, and the latest data shows potentially strong storms passing across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

According to WUSA, the storms are expected to be scattered, which means they could be spread out across the city and region, making them unpredictable.

“The main threat window for severe thunderstorms to move through D.C. looks now to be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” said Kyle Pallozzi, a forecaster for NWS.

Even if storms are miles away from the White House, lightning can strike up to 25 miles away from a parent storm, per the National Weather Service. The 92-foot overhang over the ring will keep the octagon dry from any rainfall, but a lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.

A gaudy and tacky event that didn’t take into account the potential pitfalls and is now attempting to move forward despite myriad problems and potentially dangerous conditions? This really is the perfect birthday present for Donald Trump.

The UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

UPDATE: The official White House Rapid Response account has responded to The Weather Channel’s post about weather concerns around UFC Freedom 250, referring to “the friendless loser who wrote this bullsh*t clickbait headline.” Very cool and normal thing for a government.