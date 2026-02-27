Credit: MMA Junkie

The UFC is preparing for several thousand people to attend their event on the South Lawn of the White House this June, but don’t expect fighter Brandon Moreno to be one of them.

As Moreno prepares for his fight this weekend against Lone’er Kavanagh, the former flyweight champion was asked about this June’s event at the White House, and whether he would be interested in joining the card. Moreno, who is Mexican, quickly seemed annoyed at the idea.

🇲🇽 Brandon Moreno wasn’t happy after this reporter asked him about fighting at the UFC White House event 😬 “Brother, I want you to tell me why I would want to be there. For what? I’m not interested. Thank you very much.” (via @myt_guzman) pic.twitter.com/ZW4RTsqngo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 26, 2026



“Brother, I want you to tell me, why I would want to be there?” Moreno asked the reporter, according to a translated transcription of the conversation, which was originally in Spanish.

The reporter questioned whether it was important to have Mexican representation at the event, adding, “It’s very special, isn’t it?”

“For what?” Moreno asked. “For you? I’m not interested. Thank you very much.”

The UFC event at the White House, which TKO president Mark Shapiro has said will cost upwards of $60 million, is meant to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Its June 14th date also coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday.

Although it hasn’t been released, Dana White has hinted that the UFC White House fight card is already set. And with a loaded card expected, it was reasonable to wonder if Moreno might get called upon depending on what happens this weekend. The fight against Kavanagh could put Moreno back on track for the UFC flyweight title. And considering Moreno is a big name with a high ranking, a fight at UFC White House doesn’t seem out of the question.

Moreno’s disinterest in fighting on the South Lawn of the White House comes amid the Trump administration’s aggressive attack on immigration. Trump has also repeatedly used sports and sporting events to ingratiate himself with teams, athletes, and fans. And it’s reasonable to believe Moreno, who is from Mexico, wouldn’t be interested in participating in what will likely be a celebration of President Donald Trump, as much as it is a celebration of the United States.