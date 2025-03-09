Photo Credit: TNT Sports 1

Longtime UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan has become beloved by combat sports fans for his in-depth insight into the sport and unmatched energy. But during Saturday night’s main card of the UFC 313 broadcast, Rogan made a bit of a rookie mistake profiling the strawweight matchup between Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo.

As Lucindo was walking out to the cage, Rogan, along with the remainder of the UFC broadcast team for UFC 313, consisting of Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik, profiled Lucindo’s chances in her matchup against the former title challenger, Amanda Lemos.

Rogan did his best to highlight the positive aspects of Lucindo’s skillset. Unfortunately, he slipped up when it came to Lucindo’s gender, referring to her as a “young man” with “tremendous potential.”

“Amanda Lemos is very dangerous. Very dangerous. But this young man has tremendous potential,” said Rogan of Lucindo.

It’s certainly a rarity to see someone like Rogan, who has been a color analyst with the UFC for the past three decades, make this kind of on-air mistake.

Maybe it was the fact that the Lucindo-Lemos fight was the only women’s fight on the UFC 313 card, and Rogan was simply referring to the fighters before this fight as young men.

Either way, the mistake certainly wasn’t a flattering endorsement from Rogan for Lucindo, who profiles as one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the strawweight division, coming into Saturday’s fight riding a four-fight win streak.

As far as how the fight actually went, Lucindo struggled to live up to the potential that Rogan spoke to before mistakenly referring to her as a young man, losing by unanimous decision to Lemos.

