Photo Credits: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Kash Patel, left); Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Dana White, right).

New FBI director Kash Patel reportedly wants to employ an unusual resource for training his agents.

The UFC.

ABC News reported Thursday that Patel mentioned the idea in a video call this week with FBI field offices. His proposal would have UFC trainers work with agents in physical fitness, martial arts and self defense skills.

According to ABC, Patel “wants the FBI to establish a formal relationship with the UFC.”

The U.S. government has a direct line to the UFC, through President Donald Trump’s lengthy friendship with CEO Dana White. White has staged UFC events at Trump-owned properties, and been a featured speaker at Trump rallies. The president has attended many UFC fights, entering the arena with White.

Donald Trump walks into MSG with Dana White for UFC event https://t.co/YA5Dx03XTl pic.twitter.com/nSzyt9GMrD — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2024



So if Patel seriously wants to implement this, it seems likely Trump could facilitate the process.

However, a UFC representative told Sportico Thursday he was unaware of any conversations between the sanctioning body and the FBI. An FBI representative declined comment to Sportico.

Patel reportedly said he got the idea from new FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, a conservative broadcaster and podcaster who is a UFC fan.

The idea has some merit. Anyone who has ever watched a UFC fight, any UFC fight, is immediately aware the men and women are extremely fit and talented fighters. However, UFC trainers might not be best equipped to help FBI agents in certain situations. One example: A UFC fighter knows his opponent isn’t packing a gun. FBI agents never know that when a confrontation begins.

Anyone training federal agents would certainly have to be carefully vetted. That would weed out bad apples such as UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, who praised Hitler and made homophobic and antisemitic remarks on a recent podcast. White condemned the remarks, calling them “dumb and ignorant.”

Some expressed skepticism about the reported proposal.

“There is training the FBI receives in physical altercations. If Kash Patel believed that should be beefed up, the answer is not to go to Donald Trump’s best friend who runs the UFC,” a former Justice Department official told Reuters. “It’s clearly motivated by the glitz and glamour show, and Trump’s friend.”

Reuters reported some current FBI agents termed the idea “surreal” and “wacky.”

If Patel gets pushback on the idea, he might have second thoughts, but if the FBI wants to get it done, Trump and White can likely make it happen.