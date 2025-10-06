Graphic via Liam McGuire

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump revealed that the White House will host a UFC event in 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Now we know exactly when the highly anticipated card will occur, with the 45th and 47th president revealing at an address on Sunday that it is scheduled for June 14, 2026, which also happens to be Trump’s 80th birthday.

“On June 14, next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds,” Trump said, according to ESPN.

Trump first revealed plans for the event this past Fourth of July, indicating that the show would take place as a part of the America250 celebration. In the months since, UFC president Dana White has promoted the event, promising the best card the UFC has to offer, while also suggesting that it will be broadcast on national television via CBS.

“The whole UFC landscape will change over the next year. We’ll see where we’re at,” the UFC president told the Full Send Podcast in July. “And we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time… this is going to be a super exceptional pay-per-view card.”

Obviously, plenty can change across the UFC landscape between now and next June, but White stated at the time that his dream main event would be a UFC heavyweight title match between defending champion Tom Aspinall and Jon “Bones” Jones. Conor McGregor has also publicly expressed interest in fighting on the card, which would mark his first fight since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

Regardless of how the card shakes out, the event certainly promises to be a spectacle unlike any other in sports — and perhaps American — history. According to White, that will include unique features such as weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial and walk-outs from the Oval Office to the Octagon, all of which appear to be just seven months away.