Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The relationship between UFC and Meta is only getting stronger.

According to CNBC’s Alex Sherman, the MMA promotion and Facebook parent company have reached an agreement that will see Meta become the “official fan technology partner” of UFC.

As a part of the agreement — which spans Meta’s portfolio, including including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads — the technology giant will have its branding featured in the Octagon for UFC events, including pay-per-view and Fight Night shows. Additionally, Threads will feature exclusive UFC content and will be referenced during live broadcasts, with TKO head of global partnerships Grant Norris-Jones telling CNBC that Meta is “making a significant investment into our ecosystem.”

“Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans,” UFC President and CEO Dana White told CNBC in a statement.

Added Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with UFC to let fans experience it in new ways.”

In many ways, the partnership between Meta and UFC is a natural one considering the preexisting relationship between Zuckerberg and White. Zuckerberg is an MMA enthusiast who has attended multiple UFC events over the years, while White joined Meta’s board of directors this past January.

Sherman noted that the new partnership with Meta is separate from UFC’s negotiations for its next media rights deal, which are set to pick up steam in the coming weeks. UFC’s exclusive negotiating window with its current media partner, ESPN, is set to expire on April 15 with all indications being that the MMA league will be taking its rights to the open market.

While Meta hasn’t been a major player in the media rights field, Zuckerberg’s company has dabbled at times. That included a 2018 deal to air WWE’s “Mixed Match Challenge” on Facebook Watch, which came before the pro wrestling promotion merged with UFC to form TKO.