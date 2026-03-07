Credit: UFC Weigh-In Show

We hope Daniel Cormier’s couch is comfy because he’s going to be sleeping on it for a while.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion is now an analyst on UFC Weigh-In Show, which took place Thursday this week before UFC 326.

While one might assume the conversation among Cormier, Dan Hellie, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko on this week’s show would focus on the event’s fighters and their chances this weekend. However, at one point, the conversation segued into what everyone was trying to do when they were 17 years old, at which point Cormier launched into a diatribe about 17-year-old girls and what happens to them as they get older.

Daniel Cormier and the UFC Weigh-In Show have officially gone off the rails ‼️ “Laura is the idea of what the young high school guy doesn’t get. If I could have gone back… my first wife, very voluptuous as a 17-year-old…that turns into fat. You get the girl that’s kinda… pic.twitter.com/Lu6tWuwDng — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) March 6, 2026

“Laura is the idea of what the young high school guy doesn’t get. If I could go back, with my first wife, very voluptuous as a 17-year-old. That turns into fat. You get the girl that’s kinda skinny and she turns into Laura.

“Cause I’m saying, you get the girl that looks like she’s mature beyond her years, what do you think she’s gonna look like in three years? Am I wrong, guys?”

Sanko pushed back on Cormier’s thesis, noting that she was “thicc” in high school. Weidman then questioned Cormier about whether he liked thicc women, which only got him going again.

“I’m just saying, bro. At 17, right, a girl’s like…”

At that point, Hellie cut Cormier off to get the show back on track and, as the former UFC champion astutely noted, “you’re gonna save me from myself.”

However, the damage was likely done, and we can only imagine what questions Cormier’s wife had about his further thoughts on 17-year-old girls when he got home that night.