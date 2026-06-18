Credit: Paramount+; The Daniel Cormier Show

Rather than the multiple incredible knockouts or even the red-white-and-blue pageantry of the UFC Freedom 250 card, a considerable amount of the reaction to the White House-hosted event has centered on heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit, who in a post-match interview tried to egg on the audience by stating that the former First Lady was a man.

While UFC president Dana White denounced Hokit’s racist comments in a statement to Time magazine after the event, Hokit has not apologized or walked them back, which echoed a similarly ugly message toward WNBA star Brittney Griner earlier this year.

And while sportswriter and host Jemele Hill knocked UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan for not denying Hokit’s statement in real time, fellow commentator Daniel Cormier said in an episode of his podcast released Wednesday that Hokit’s comments were “lame as f*ck” and sowed division during an event that was intended to be unifying and communal.

“The comments that he made in the Octagon just made no sense. It was irresponsible, it was nasty, it was horrible, and it was unnecessary,” Cormier said.

“He started his post-fight interview, and he was going to do one these gimmicky things that, honestly, I think it’s lame as f*ck. And then he stopped himself and did, like, an interview, and he was good. He could’ve left, and he could’ve made more fans than he walked in there with, because the would’ve gotten to see Josh Hokit.

“But instead, he goes and says the thing about Michelle Obama, who is as classy a person as you will ever meet, who has only represented herself, her family, and this country with grace and with class. She’s been a person that it should be hard to take shots at, and it was just an unnecessary shot on her, in a setting that didn’t need any of that kind of stuff. Because again, so many people right now in our country are trying to divide. That’s the type of statement that divides, when in reality, we as a country should be trying to come together. So I absolutely hated that … he needs to do better.”

Some, most notably Shannon Sharpe, have suggested the former First Lady should sue Hokit. Almost nobody has stood behind Hokit’s racist statement, which is unfounded yet has metastasized into a conspiracy and frequent line of attack toward the Obamas for nearly two decades.

Cormier clearly had no energy for the stunt, and even expressed displeasure in White’s response during a post-match press conference.

“I get the gimmicks,” Cormier said. “But there was no gain in Josh Hokit doing that, and it was disgusting. Get it together, dude.”

Considering Cormier also revealed he has trained with Hokit and knows him on a personal level, his rebuke is likely to have the best chance of getting through to Hokit, if there is any chance at all.