Photo Credit: ESPN 2

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card featured a back-and-forth Light Heavyweight matchup between ranked fighters Azamat Murzakanov and Alonzo Menifield. But as soon as UFC commentator Daniel Cormier saw the fight begin to go in the direction of Menifield, Murzakanov definitively proved him wrong in a huge way.

In the second round of the fight, Cormier began to see Murzakanov starting to slow down in the fight, sharing the opinion that he believed Menifield had “picked up on something” when it came to the cardio of his opponent.

“I think he’s picking up on something here,” said Cormier. “I think Murzakanov is a little tired.”

Just seconds after Cormier made this comment, Murzakanov responded with a devastating left hand that rocked Menifield, following it up with an uppercut that would lead to him finishing the fight as Menifield fell backward onto the canvas.

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier: “I think he’s picking up on something here. I think Murzakanov is a little tired.” Less than ten seconds later, Azamat Muzakanov landed a combination to finish Alonzo Menifield in the second round… pic.twitter.com/O0ZPGFf6Vn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

Cormier made these comments while Menifield was attempting to wrestle Murzakanov to the floor. But as soon as he got separation on the feet, he made him eat his words.

Cormier may need to go a little deeper into his pre-fight analysis of these fighters given his opinion of Murzkanov in this instance.

What Cormier may not have known is that thus far throughout Murzakanov’s UFC career, he has actually gotten better as fights have gone on. Of his four UFC fights, all of which he has won, two have come in knockout fashion in the third and final round.

[Awful Announcing on X]