Fighters saw their dreams of one day fighting in the UFC turn into a reality on Tuesday. However, one fighter was not only denied that opportunity but also publicly called out by UFC President Dana White.

Week 2 of the Dana White’s Contender Series took place on Tuesday on ESPN+. A total of five fights took place where ten total fighters had the opportunity to show White that they were worthy of receiving a UFC contract.

For those not aware of the format of Dana White’s Contender Series, White makes a decision on whether or not to offer each fighter that won their respective fight a UFC contract based on their performance in his eyes.

Torrez Finney, an undefeated middleweight fighter with a former collegiate football background at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, was one of five fighters to win his fight with a unanimous decision victory over Cameron Rowston.

It was actually Finney’s second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, failing to receive a UFC contract from White following a submission victory on the show last year.

After the fights concluded, White addressed each winning fighter and informed them whether they would get a contract or not. Finney was yet again passed over by White. But this time around, White had some incredibly harsh words regarding his performance.

“Alright, Finney, you were here last year,” said White. “My recommendation to you was to go out and get some experience. You’re young, you’re obviously talented, you’re 9-0. You went out in one year and fought one fight. You know, I’m always brutally honest with this stuff. You would get absolutely decimated in the UFC with the performance you put on. Your performance last year was better than this performance.

“You’re 25 years old kid. You’re obviously a talented athlete. Go out and get 3 or 4 fights this year. Then come back and talk to us about the UFC. You gassed out tonight. You had a tough time getting through three rounds. You’re not ready for the UFC. When I said go out and get some experience, I didn’t mean one fight. I meant get some fights. We’ll see ya soon.”

The newest crop of UFC fighters are HERE 🖊️@DanaWhite reacts to the second week of #DWCS Season 8 with @Laura_Sanko! Tune in Tuesdays to see who’s next! pic.twitter.com/DptCrivuDe — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2024

There was a bit of a silver lining in White’s comments to Finney. He does seem interested in him in the future. But to tell a fighter that they would get “decimated” in the UFC is pretty ruthless, to say the least.

It’s safe to say that despite winning the fight, chances are there won’t be much of a celebration from Torrez Finney.

