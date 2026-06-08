Official White House Photo by Molly Riley

Dana White has high hopes for the number of people who will watch the UFC Freedom 250 event at The White House.

Those hopes, like many of the things White has said over the years, appear detached from reality.

While it might sound like a scene right out of the Mike Judge film Idiocracy, the controversial seven-fight MMA event will indeed take place on the South Lawn of the White House, and President Donald Trump will be in attendance on his 80th birthday.

White, a close friend of Trump’s who has spoken on his behalf on many occasions (but please don’t say he’s political), has high hopes for the event’s viewership, despite the card disappointing some fight fans.

“For UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody,” White told TNT Sports UK. “We’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight.”

Dana White on the UFC White House event: We’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight. pic.twitter.com/taaZDRkgyO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 8, 2026

One tiny issue that might prevent the event from reaching those viewership numbers is that it will only be shown in the United States on the Paramount+ streaming service.

While it had initially been discussed that the event would also be broadcast on CBS, that does not appear to be the case. While there was a presumption that perhaps some pre-fight or whiparound coverage might show up on CBS, that also doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards.

Not sure if this is well-known, but none of the UFC White House event will be on CBS on Sunday. The whole thing is exclusive to Paramount+ beginning at 8 PM ET. Tangentially related, CBS will have a new episode of “60 Minutes” this week. — Ben Huddleston (@sportswithben1) June 8, 2026

There is a lot of conflicting information out there claiming that certain aspects of the event will air on CBS. However, a check of local listings shows CBS plans to air its regular programming on Sunday evening, including CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes, Marshals, and Tracker.

Perhaps White is expecting to pool audience figures from international PPV audiences and social media audiences as well. If so, bragging about social media impressions and views is foolhardy, as those numbers often oversell how long someone was actually watching. It stands to reason the event will garner a solid viewership on Paramount+, but the idea that it will even come close to sniffing something like the Super Bowl is absurd, if not downright stupid.

If anything, CBS and UFC might have a problem on their hands when a sizable number of people tune in to CBS on Sunday expecting to see some kind of coverage of the event and can’t find it.