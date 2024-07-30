Photo Credit: UFC on YouTube

The UFC is widely regarded as the top echelon of competition in mixed martial arts. But after Dana White’s press conference on Saturday following UFC 304, fight fans have called the promotion’s values into question.

Undefeated bantamweight contender Muhammad Mokaev took part in UFC 304, defeating fellow ranked fighter Manel Kape by decision in a fight that many potentially saw as a fight to determine the next challenger for UFC bantamweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Instead, Dana White decided to openly admit after the event concluded that the UFC was not interested in renewing Mokaev’s contract, even adding that he believes that the Professional Fighters League, arguably the UFC’s biggest competition amongst fight promotions, would be “getting a great undefeated guy”.

“Yeah, the (UFC) matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons,” said White. “He’s not under contract. I think the PFL is going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

This obviously begs the question. Why would the UFC not want to resign Mokaev, who is an undefeated contender with an incredibly bright future at just 23 years of age?

Well, there are seemingly a few reasons. Firstly, Mokaev’s style is wrestling-heavy for the most part, which is an element of mixed martial arts that is certainly considered to be less desirable to the average fan of the sport.

Mokaev was also been involved in quite a bit of drama along with Manel Kape leading up to their fight this past weekend, getting into altercations with Kape on several different occasions.

Team Mokaev & Team Kape got into an altercation at the fighters hotel, possibly due to the earlier rumours of a bloody altercation at the UFC PI🫣 (via @RedCorner_MMA) pic.twitter.com/zA6T0sLgpB — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 25, 2024

LFG! @muhammadmokaev looks to make it UFC win No. 7️⃣ in Manchester! 👊#UFC304 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/g4b7mNAR1N — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 26, 2024

However, Mokaev is far from the only fighter to get into a dust-up before a fight. Some of the most memorable fights of all time, including the second fight between Jon Jones and former UFC light heavyweight champion turned UFC broadcaster Daniel Cormier, also included a pre-fight scrum during their media obligations.

When you look at all of the things that Dana White has allowed from his fighters in the past, which include homophobic rants at prefight pressers, it sure seems like White and the UFC aren’t choosing to let Mokaev leave the promotion over a pre-fight altercation.

The UFC has always been interested in providing exciting fights to the fans watching at home. But not resigning someone like Mokaev certainly raises the argument that the company is not all that interested in upholding the sports element of the combat sports business by making sure the best fighters in the world are a part of the promotion.

[UFC on YouTube]