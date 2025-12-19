Credit: Power Slap on YouTube; Rodeo Time Podcast

There seems to be a pretty huge market for people slapping the living daylights out of one another. In a recent interview, Dana White revealed that Power Slap, the slap-fighting promotion he launched in 2022, is now drawing 1 billion views per month across all video platforms.

The promotion has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube — where it streams fights live — and is even bigger on social media, with almost 14 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Viral clips draw hundreds of millions of views at a time.

White, who also runs the UFC, recently said on the Rodeo Time Podcast that engagement has doubled year over year, but that he knew “immediately” it would be a hit.

“It’s fun and exciting, and the live event is way more entertaining than people expect it to be,” White said.

Dana White says Power Slap does 1B views a month. pic.twitter.com/K7Xf3mnQbF — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 18, 2025

The promotion ended up in the spotlight after its premiere on TBS was delayed (and nearly canceled) following an alleged domestic violence incident between White and his wife, Anne.

After one season on TBS, Power Slap moved to the live-streaming platform Rumble before recently airing live on YouTube. It appears to have exploded on the Google-owned platform in its fourth season. Monthly cards draw as many as 10 million total viewers.

“We had television offers, but I don’t want to be on television with it yet,” White said. “I like being on YouTube. It reaches more people. Nobody tells me what to do. I can have any sponsors I want.”

White also revealed his promotional strategy for Power Slap, which focuses largely on online content creators over traditional media or celebrities. The longtime fight promoter explained that he has turned Power Slap into a content “free-for-all” to get the growing combat sport in front of as many new fans as possible.

“The Power Slap content is the most powerful content in the sports world,” White said. “Beats everything.”

Cards typically air live from Las Vegas, either from luxury hotels or the UFC Apex.

The sport, however, in which fighters take turns slapping one another without any protection or self-defense, has recently been linked to severe brain damage. Some fighters have died as a result of competing.