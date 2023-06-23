A potential cage match between billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg began as an Internet joke, but UFC president Dana White now seems to think there’s a real possibility the fight actually happens. And if it does, he thinks it’s going to absolutely shatter any pay-per-view records.

During an interview with TMZ Sports this week, Dana White said that both Zuckerberg and White are “absolutely dead serious” and hyped up the potential fight as the biggest pay-per-view fight the world has ever seen.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night – both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White told TMZ Sports. “They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it,” White added. “Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘Is [Elon] serious?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him.’ I asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m dead serious.’”

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done,” White said. “It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

Obviously, we’re still a long way from Zuckerberg and Musk duking it out in the octagon, even if they’ve both made it clear that they are willing. But it’s looking more and more like this fight could actually happen.

[Sam Bladeco]