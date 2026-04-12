Credit: CSPAN

You gotta hand it to UFC President Dana White. He’s worked himself into a shoot so hard trying to defend the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 at the White House that he’s found a way to say a speech at a political rally is not political.

While his Vice President was on the other side of the world attempting to negotiate a deal to end a war and avoid further casualties and economic pain, President Donald Trump was watching a UFC event with his Secretary of State.

(Let that sentence marinate in your mind for a little bit.)

It was the latest in a long line of appearances Trump has made at UFC fights, a space where he tends to find support, especially from White, who has not only endorsed Trump on several occasions but has also spoken on his behalf at major political rallies, including the Republican National Convention.

Obviously, there’s no real room for pretense in this relationship. Or so it would seem. Following Saturday’s UFC event, White was asked if he thinks having a UFC event at the White House would be polarizing for fans who don’t like Trump.

“I don’t think like that,” said White. “It’s not like I’m out here, saying… Look at any of my speeches at the Republican convention. They’re never political. I’m never talking about one side or the other side. This guy is a very good friend of mine, and that’s it. And he’s a big fan of the sport.”

Dana White on if he thinks having a UFC event at the White House will be polarizing for the fans that don’t lean to the Administration’s politics. I don’t think like that…Look at any of my speeches at the Republican convention, they’re never political. I’m never talking about… pic.twitter.com/tUBbXJ7QCC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 12, 2026

Don’t think about that quote for too long, or one side of your brain will start to eat the other side.

White and Trump’s relationship goes all the way back to around 2001, when the then-real estate baron offered to host White’s struggling mixed martial arts promotion at his properties in New Jersey, helping UFC become what it is today.